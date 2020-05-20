Pandemic shines spotlight on the need for diapers

During a typical time, 1 in 3 families need diapers in the United States, but with the current global pandemic, it's putting a spotlight on the need for diapers.

"It's kind of a silent need that's continued to grow in this crisis," said Nicole Breslend, the president of the Junior League of Champlain Valley.

Breslend says their volunteers and community partners have stepped up to fill that growing need. Thanks to a large diaper and wipe donation from Seventh Generation, their team is now serving more agencies than ever.

Since March, the team has handed out 135,000 diapers to places like the Howard Center, King Street Center, Lund family Center, and Champlain Valley Head Start.

Tune in to Channel 3 This Morning from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. Christina Guessferd will explain how those extra resources are being used.