Panel approves ban on sale of flavored e-cigs in New York

A state health panel has approved an emergency ban on sales of flavored e-cigarettes in New York.

The vote Tuesday by the state Public Health and Health Planning Council means the ban goes into effect immediately.

The ban does not cover tobacco- or menthol-flavored e-cigarettes.

Retailers will have two weeks to remove the merchandise from shelves.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo proposed the emergency ban Sunday, citing surging use among young people.

New York becomes the first state to enact the ban. Michigan approved a ban but rules have not yet been put into place.

Nationwide, health officials are investigating hundreds of cases of serious breathing illnesses in people who use e-cigarettes and other vaping devices.

They have identified 380 confirmed and probable cases in 36 states and one territory, including six deaths.

