Panel recommends changes to Burlington Police use-of-force policy

A panel formed to review community policing practices in Burlington has recommended changes to the police department's use-of-force policy, with a focus on de-escalating potential physical confrontations.

Public Radio reports the 15-member committee, which released its report this month, also recommends improving civilian oversight of police.

The City Council formed the panel in June following several interactions in which officers allegedly used excessive force.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)