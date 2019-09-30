Controversy over panel's new recommendations on red meat

It’s estimated that most adults eat red meat and processed meat about three to four times per week. Experts have suggested less is better. But now new guidelines published in the Annals of Internal Medicine say most people do not need to lower their amount of red and processed meat.

"After putting all of the studies together, you know some of them with millions of people pushed together into big analysis, they found that there were really very small health effects if they exist, with respect to eating less red meat or processed meat and it truly affecting your health," said Dr. Aaron Carroll from the Indiana University School of Medicine.

An international panel of experts from seven countries is making its recommendations based on five large reviews of evidence. In one review, researchers did not find an important association between meat consumption and the risk of heart disease, diabetes or cancer. The authors of the guidelines say they did not consider ethical or environmental reasons for abstaining from meat in their recommendations.

Some major medical groups including the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine are taking aim at the new research. The group filed a petition with the Federal Trade Commission to stop false statements, citing abundant evidence that links red and processed meat consumption to heart disease, colorectal cancer and increased risk of premature death.

Carroll says the new findings are not a green light to eat as much red meat as you want.

"If you're eating a ton of meat, probably you shouldn't. I mean everything in moderation, you shouldn't be going crazy," he said.

Many experts agree, in moderation, red meat can be a part of a healthy diet.