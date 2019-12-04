Panel to discuss challenges of commercial cannabis

More steps will be taken in establishing a legal marijuana market here in Vermont.

Thursday, Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan will moderate a public panel discussion on the topic of a regulated market, similar to fellow New England states Massachusetts and Maine. And representatives from those two states' cannabis markets will be on the panel.

Its purpose is to discuss the opportunities and challenges Vermont may face, and the lessons the state can learn, ahead of the next legislative session this January.

"How do you have insurance? How do you bank? How do you get access to capital to start a business? So this is not just press a button and say 'legalization.' This is a way that is thoughtful, that is deliberate, that's going to enhance consumer protection and public safety," said Donovan, D-Vt. Attorney General.

The public is welcomed to attend. The conference is on Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Contois Auditorium at Burlington City Hall.