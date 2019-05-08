Parade kicks off annual Vermont All State Music Festival

Music in the air in Montpelier! The 2019 Vermont All State Parade marched through the city Wednesday.

Nineteen bands joined in. Some have been rehearsing for this moment for weeks now, and others have done so for months.

All State is the longest-running annual state parade in the country. It's open to any school marching group.

The parade kicks off the four-day Vermont All State Music Festival. There will be a jazz concert on Friday and a chorus performance on Saturday. Click here for more details.