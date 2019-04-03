Paraeducator facing child porn charges taught in Barre

We're learning more about a paraeducator facing federal child pornography charges.

We told you Tuesday about Bradley Smith of Jericho. He was a first-grade paraeducator at Union Memorial School in Colchester. He's accused of having more than 100 child porn images on his computer.

Court paperwork says Smith used to teach in Barre. We wanted to know more, so we talked with the Barre schools superintendent Wednesday. He says Smith taught in Barre from 1975 until 1981 and faced no disciplinary action during that time.