Paraeducator pleads not guilty to child porn charges

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) A Jericho man has pleaded not guilty to child pornography.
Bradley Smith
Tuesday, Bradley Smith appeared in federal court to enter his plea.
Last week, a federal grand jury in Rutland charged him with one count of child pornography.
Court records show the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was tipped off that a file containing child porn had been uploaded from Smith's home.
Before the search warrant was executed, Smith worked as a paraeducator in a first-grade classroom at the Union Memorial School in Colchester.