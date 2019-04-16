Paraeducator pleads not guilty to child porn charges

A Jericho man has pleaded not guilty to child pornography.

Bradley Smith

Tuesday, Bradley Smith appeared in federal court to enter his plea.

Last week, a federal grand jury in Rutland charged him with one count of child pornography.

Court records show the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was tipped off that a file containing child porn had been uploaded from Smith's home.

Before the search warrant was executed, Smith worked as a paraeducator in a first-grade classroom at the Union Memorial School in Colchester.