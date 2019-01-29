Parents of school shooting victim laud NY bills

The parents of one of the victims of the mass shooting at a Florida high school last year have joined Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo in hailing the expected passage of tougher gun laws by the Democrat-controlled New York Legislature.

Linda Beigel Schulman and Michael Schulman and other gun control advocates participated in a state Capitol news conference ahead of the pending passage of a series of bills by the Assembly and Senate.

The Long Island couple lost their 35-year-old son in the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Scott Schulman, a geography teacher and cross country coach, was among the 17 killed, including 14 students.

At least eight measures are expected to pass the Assembly and Senate on Tuesday, including legislation to ban bump stocks and prohibit districts from allowing school employees to carry guns in schools.

