Parents urged to shop for groceries solo

The Clinton County Health department is reminding people to stay home and practice social distancing, following reports of people acting like there isn't a pandemic.

Erin Streiff, director of Health Care Services, says they've received complaints about families out shopping together, parties, and children playing in groups.

"These reports are highly disturbing; they keep me awake at night,: said Streiff. "We have the power to lower the impact that COVID-19 will have on our community. We have a chance to save lives, but only if we all act responsibly.”

Streiff says it's unclear if people don't understand or don't believe it's important.

She says grocery shopping shouldn't be a family activity, even if you feel cooped up.

“In some cases, a parent may have no other option than to bring children when shopping or running other essential errands, but whenever possible residents should solo-shop," said Streiff. "If there are two parents in the household, one should remain at home with the children. Groups of friends, and extended family also need to follow the recommendations. Only those who live in the same household, should be together.”

On a more positive note, Streiff says grocery stores are wiping down

carts between uses, placing signage on the floor to space out customers and implementing specified hours for seniors and other vulnerable populations.