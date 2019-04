Paris police say there is a fire at the French capital's iconic Notre Dame Cathedral.

Video shows the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral on fire in central Paris. / (Source: CNN VAN)

Flames and black smoke were seen shooting on Monday from the base of the medieval church's spire, which is undergoing renovation.

French media quoted the Paris fire brigade saying the fire is "potentially linked" to the renovation work.

This is a developing story. More details to come.