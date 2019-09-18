Parking Adjustments on Colchester Ave.

The Burlington Public Works Commission has approved new parking hours along parts of Colchester Avenue.

Commissioners voted 5-to-1 Wednesday night to accept the Public Works Department’s proposal to modify the times and days you can park in five 15-minute parking spaces. Public Works Director Chapin Spencer says the goal is to better accommodate both residents and the staff and customers at Kampus Kitchen.

There are two spots in front of 291 Colchester Avenue that currently allow 15-minute parking from 6 A.M.-to-9 P.M. Monday-through-Saturday. Public Works will change that to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. According to DPW, the idea is to make more spaces available to people parking overnight. They also plan to edit the three parking spaces directly outside of Kampus Kitchen. Right now, there is 15-minute parking from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m., but only from Monday through Saturday. Spencer says the new hours will include Sunday as well.

“By better targeting the regulations, we’re enabling 15 minute spaces to encourage turnover during the times when the business is open and then during the evenings and overnight, allowing it to revert back to unregulated parking so that residents can park there overnight,” Spencer said.

WCAX News also reached out to Kampus Kitchen for its response. The store’s general manager, Luke Beard, says adding Sunday parking is ideal because Kampus Kitchen is open on Sundays too. Beard says those parking spaces are their only source parking right now. He also told WCAX he understands the need for overnight parking and Kampus Kitchen is open to letting the public use the spots.

According to Spencer, the new signs will most likely go up in October.

