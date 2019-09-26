Parking dispute over single parking spot near non-profit

There’s a parking dispute in Burlington over a single parking space.

The Public Works Department is considering removing a parking space in front of Feeding Chittenden (formerly Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf) on North Winooski Avenue and giving it to Jake’s ONE Market, a new market moving in next door.

Public Works Public Information Manager Rob Goulding says getting rid of the space will allow food delivery trucks to go in and out of the parking lot more safely.

“The driveway curb cut is being adjusted and this one space removal will allow safer sight lines for vehicles entering and exiting the parking lot for the new food market and make deliveries feasible. After gathering community feedback and conducting parking survey counts, we determined there is enough parking to accommodate the loss of this one parking space,” said Goulding. “We are excited to see North Winooski Ave continue to grow and thrive, and our interest remains in balancing all the needs of the community.”

Staff at Feeding Chittenden say they support the new business but some of them are worried about the impact losing the space could have on the 11,000 people they serve every year.

According to Hadzic, the non-profit organization serves hot meals to 200 to 300 people every day. He says limited parking on North Winooski Avenue can present a challenge in getting people into the door.

“We are often going out trying to make sure everybody is safe in our parking lot and sometimes we will direct people to park around the surrounding streets not far from here. It’s been an issue,” Hadzic said.

Goulding says the department conducted parking survey counts and determined there’s enough parking on the street to make up for the loss.

No matter what, Feeding Chittenden Community Engagement Manager Anna McMahon says their mission will go on.

“We will continue to focus on providing services to our recipients. If that means that that parking space isn’t available, we will continue to serve people and help them as best that we can,” she said.

WCAX News also reached out to James Kerrigan, the owner of Jake’s ONE Market. He says he recognizes the inconvenience caused by removing the parking space but believes it’s the most effective solution.

“During the site design process, we played around with a number of different scenarios but ultimately concluded that giving trucks the ability to safely back in from the street was the best and least disruptive option,” said Kerrigan. “We are excited about the changes taking place on the property. From improved curb cuts, new landscaping, and additional parking behind the building, my hope is that this is a positive move for the neighborhood.”

According to the City of Burlington’s website, Feeding Chittenden raised concerns with Public Works about taking a parking space from a non-profit and giving it to a for-profit business. WCAX asked Goulding for his response to that specific concern. He said Feeding Chittenden is a “vital organization and they make our community stronger” but this decision was made in hopes of benefiting the entire community.

“Based on our outreach to the neighborhood, parking data collection and existing private lots for a few organizations on Winooski, we believe there is enough parking to meet demand and that the removal of one public space for a new food market works in the best interest of the community,” he said. “We make recommendations to the Public Works Commission that seek to balance all needs of the community.”