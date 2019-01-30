Parking during a snow storm

You'll want to make sure you don't just park your car anywhere overnight.

Parking bans will go into effect in Burlington and Plattsburgh to allow plows to remove the snow.

The ban starts at 10pm tonight in Burlington and ends at 7am tomorrow.

And in Plattsburgh cars need to be off the streets from midnight until 6am.

