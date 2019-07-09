Part of Route 191 closed for 6 weeks of reconstruction

A Vermont state highway that serves as Newport City's access to Interstate 91 has been closed to all traffic for six weeks of major reconstruction.

The Caledonian Record reports that I-91 drivers are being diverted to the Derby exit to reach Newport City.

A 1,450-foot section of the road has been slowly sliding toward the Clyde River since it was constructed in 1971. The $3.2 million project involves placing extraction wells to alleviate groundwater pressure and increase the stability of the slope.

The road surface has been rebuilt periodically, but the current project is an attempt to permanently fix the problem. The Vermont Agency of Transportation is issuing weekly updates on the project.

