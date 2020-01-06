Part-time Vermonter wins Golden Globe

A Golden Globe award for a part-time Vermonter!

Brian Cox took home the Globe for best actor on a TV drama series for his role on HBO's "Succession." Cox plays media magnate and family patriarch Logan Roy in the series about a wealthy family in turmoil.

It was just the second Golden Globe nomination for the Scottish native. Cox, 73, has been acting for nearly 60 years and said he never expected this.

"I just never thought this would happen to me, so I'm a wee bit shocked and I just want to say that this wouldn't have happened if I hadn't worked with the most extraordinary bunch of people ever," Cox said.

You may remember we had Brian Cox in our studio back in 2016 when he worked with the Mirror Repertory Company and Greensboro Arts Alliance and Residency to put on the play "Sinners."