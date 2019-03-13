Partial water boil in Ticonderoga

The Commissioner of Health is ordering that residents who live near Route 74, County Route 56, and Old Chilson Road in Ticonderoga boil all water for drinking and cooking purposes.

They say not to drink the water without boiling it first.

It's being issued due to a lack of water and water pressure because of a water line break.

They say consumers will be notified as soon as the order has been cleared. But the order will remain in effect until all repairs are complete and the correct bacteria samples are collected for two consecutive days.