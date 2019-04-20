Parts of Northeast Kingdom dealing with high water

Rising river closes streets in Lyndonville

“It wasn't much here [Saturday] morning when I woke up, but after I got up and got dressed looked out here and saw something was coming,” said Craig Appleby of Lyndonville.



High waters filled the River View Estates trailer park off of Granite Street in Lyndonville.

“I got two dogs in [my trailer] and I am not going to leave them there. I don’t have a place to go,” said Richard Hall of Lyndonville.

Hall told WCAX news that he is used to the flooding, living so close to the river

“Nature, you can't stop nature,” said Hall.

Fire crews were warning residents to be prepared for the high waters in the area.

“The river bends through the town and it causes issues for us every spring and significant flooding events,” said Lyndonville Fire Chief Jeff Corrow, who says the flooding is a result of rain and snow melt. A big concern was a log jam on the Passumpsic River. Crews were able to remove the log to prevent major flooding.

Residents WCAX news spoke with, didn’t have major concerns.

“I've been out of here in a bucket loader, no worries,” said Hall.