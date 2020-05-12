Parts of Vermont, New Hampshire wake up to more snow

Some parts of northern New England woke up to more spring snow on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says parts of northern Vermont saw 1 to 4 inches from overnight snowfall in nearly the middle of May. In Maine 2 inches fell at the base of Sugarloaf Mountain and 1 inch at Moosehead Lake. Higher elevations got more. New Hampshire’s Mount Washington had 8.6 inches at the summit.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

