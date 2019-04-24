Passage of pot bill may hinge on controversial saliva test

A key Vermont lawmaker says he's willing to consider roadside saliva testing if it will help pass a bill to create a legal marijuana market this year.

Gov. Phil Scott insists saliva testing be part of a legal marijuana market. But the Senate resisted when it passed the bill earlier this year. Experts have provided testimony stating a roadside saliva test does nothing to determine if a driver is impaired.

"I don't know why people have gotten so hung up on the saliva test when the test is basically meaningless," said Judiciary Committee Chair Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington County.

He wants to see a bill move forward, so he's open to Scott's demand, but only if police have probable cause and get a warrant to conduct the test. "I'm willing to consider -- and I emphasize the word consider -- that after a warrant is issued by a judicial officer that somebody could order a saliva test," Sears said.

Laura Subin with the Vermont Coalition to Regulate Marijuana agrees that the test is ineffective, but supports the idea if it leads to a legal marijuana market. "I do think it's positive because it keeps the conversation moving, which I think is very important right now. We are so overdue to get a tax and regulate bill for cannabis to the finish line," she said.

The bill is now in the House, where members continue to review it. Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Maxine Grad, D-Moretown, is skeptical of the saliva test. "Right now it looks like that it has not been scientifically proven as effective," she said.

She says the House has considered the issue before and decided it should only be used when science proves it useful. "Two years ago we passed a bill that had sort of a trigger provision, where once saliva testing was actually scientifically proven to be scientifically reliable through the courts, then it could be used," she said.

Sen. Sears says it's still a longshot his colleagues will follow his lead on saliva testing. "I'm willing to consider a concession. I'm not saying I can make it. I'm not even sure I'd have the support to do it in the Senate," he said.

At least two more committees will consider the bill, but with less than a month left in the legislative session, timing may be the biggest factor at play.