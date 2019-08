Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal one-car crash in Randolph.

It happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 89 south near mile marker 31.

Police say Wilfred Sullivan, 30, lost control and hit a tree. Both he and his passenger, Jonathan Blake, 30, of Grafton were taken to Gifford Medical Center. Blake died from his injuries.

Sullivan, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered an ankle injury.

Police say the investigation into the cause of the crash continues.