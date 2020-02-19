Passengers begin leaving after ship’s virus quarantine ends

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Hundreds of passengers are leaving the cruise ship Diamond Princess after their two-week quarantine in Japan ended.

Port security persons stay in a small hut near the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship at a port in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Hundreds of passengers began leaving the cruise ship Wednesday after the end of a much-criticized, two-week quarantine that failed to stop the spread of a new virus among passengers and crew. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Critics say the quarantine failed to stop the spread of the new virus among passengers and crew. Authorities on Wednesday announced 79 new cases, bringing the total on the ship to 621, by far the largest number outside mainland China.

Japanese soldiers helped escort some passengers as they left the ship, including an elderly man in a wheelchair who wore a mask and held a cane.

Japanese officials will spend the next three days conducting the disembarkation of about 2,000 others.

China's virus center vows no patient unchecked as cases fall

New virus cases in China are continuing to fall as protective suit-clad inspectors go door-to-door in the epicenter to find every infected person.

Wuhan, where the new form of coronavirus emerged, is on the final day of a campaign to root out anyone with symptoms whom authorities may have missed so far. Mainland China is reporting 1,749 new cases and 136 additional deaths.

Beijing is showing signs of coming back to life with road traffic up from virtually nothing a week ago.

While most restaurants, stores and office buildings remain closed, others have reopened.

