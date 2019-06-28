Passing driver and bystanders rescue amputee from burning home

A Franklin man is safe after being rescued from a burning home Wednesday by a passing driver and other community members.

Fire officials say William Mayo was driving by a home in Franklin Wednesday morning when he saw Diana Pilon on the front porch acting frantic while smoke was coming from the garage area of the home.

Mayo was unable to call for help because of poor cell coverage, so he drove into town, called 911 and asked two other men to come help him get Diana's husband, an amputee, out of the burning building.

Mayo, along with Scott Ovitt and Charles McAllister, were able to get Terry Pilon safely out of the home. Investigators say it was only a matter of seconds before the entire house went up in flames.

They say the fire is not considered suspicious and no one was injured.