Patient at Northern NY nursing home tests positive for COVID-19

A case of COVID-19 at a nursing home in Plattsburgh has health officials scrambling to protect the home's other vulnerable residents.

The Clinton County Nursing Home says it was notified by the health department on Sunday that a resident has tested positive while at a local doctor's office for an out-patient procedure.

The person is not currently showing any symptoms but is now in isolation to prevent spreading the virus.

Nursing home officials say they are taking other precautions, including alerting staff, residents and families.