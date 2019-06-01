Patients move in to new Miller Building

130 patients were moved into the UVM Medical Center's newest building Saturday.

Courtesy UVM Medical Center

The hospital gave us video of patients being welcomed from the older wing of the hospital to the Miller building. Moving that many patients is a massive undertaking that the hospital has been planning for weeks now. Hospital officials told WCAX that patients and their families helped decide what the new rooms would look like.

"The biggest difference is, they're all single occupancy rooms. So every patient today it's coming from a room with two beds, two patients into their own room which has more space for the patient more space for the caregivers, more space for the caregivers, and more space for their families," said Stephen Leffler, UVM Medical Center's Interim President.

The 200-million-dollar expansion is expanding the number of private rooms at the hospital from 30 percent to nearly 90 percent.