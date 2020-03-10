Patrick Gym goes dark during Hoop Cats game

A switch blew out in Burlington Tuesday, causing a power outage in the South End.

The outage affected fans at Patrick Gymnasium, where the Catamounts Men's Basketball team was in the middle of a conference tournament game against UMBC.

This happened with about eight minutes left in the second half.

The Burlington Electric Department says it took about three minutes to get the gym lights back on.

The rest of the city's south end took another 15 minutes to restore.

The Hoop Cats advanced to the America East Championship with an 81-to-74 win.