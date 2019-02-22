Patriots owner Robert Kraft accused of soliciting prostitute

Police in Florida have charged billionaire New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, saying they have videotape of him paying for sex acts inside an illicit massage parlor.

Jupiter police announced the two charges against Kraft after a raid Friday. They said the charges came as part of a monthslong sting in the state. They told reporters that Kraft, 77, hasn't been arrested. They said a warrant will be issued and his attorneys will be notified.

Investigators said Kraft was driven to a spa, and video recorded on undercover cameras shows the Patriots owner committing a sex act there.

"The video that we obtained, it shows the act taking place," Jupiter Police Det. Andrew Sharp said.

If so, that evidence could lead to a plea bargain.

"If there's video evidence, my guess is he will plead guilty and negotiate some kind of agreement with the prosecutor," CBS News Legal Contributor Rebecca Roiphe said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Kraft said they "categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further."

The Patriots won the Super Bowl earlier this month in Atlanta. The team did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

President Donald Trump is friendly with Kraft and commented from the White House.

"It's very said. I was very surprised to see it. He's proclaimed his innocence totally, but I'm very surprised to see it," the president said.

Soliciting another to commit prostitution is a second-degree misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of 60 days in jail.

CHARGES COME AMID CRACKDOWN ON SEX TRAFFICKING

The charges against Kraft come amid a widespread crackdown on sex trafficking in the area surrounding Palm Beach County. About 200 arrest warrants have been issued in recent days and more are expected.

"We have 25 individuals, additional, that will be charged," Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr said. "These individuals will be charged with soliciting another to commit prostitution. We also have some concerns and some appearances of obvious money laundering in this case... [Kraft] is being charged with the same offenses as the others and that is soliciting another to commit prostitution."

Police would not say when the alleged acts took place, other than Kraft visited the spa on two separate occasions approximately a month ago. However, the arrest report for one of the employees at the spa has a surveillance video log, giving details on the guests and timeline of their visits.

The spa was among the 10 shut down in Orlando, Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast of Florida after a multimonth investigation revealed women were in "sexual servitude," arrest records indicated. Women, many of them from China, lived at the spa and were not allowed to leave, Martin County Sheriff Will Snyder said.

The spa's owner, Hua Zhang, 58, of Winter Garden, was also among those arrested. She faces charges including maintaining a house of prostitution and soliciting another to commit prostitution.

Three other women are also charged in the case. Lei Wang, 39, faces charges including maintaining a house of prostitution and soliciting another to commit prostitution. Ruimei Li, 49, and Lixia Zhu, 49, also face charges.

KRAFT BACKGROUND:

Kraft is the founder, chairman and CEO of The Kraft Group, a holding company of his various businesses. According to Forbes, Kraft is worth $6.6 billion. He purchased the Patriots in 1994 for $172 million and turned it into a $3.7 billion franchise. The team has appeared in nine Super Bowls under his ownership with six wins.

He was a 23-year New England season ticket holder before buying the team, according to Patriots.com.

Kraft is a native of Brookline, Massachusetts, and attended Columbia University. Kraft then went on to Harvard Business School, where he earned a master's degree in business administration.

Kraft has received numerous accolades and honorary degrees. He was inducted into the Columbia Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012 and the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame in 2016, according to Patriots.com.

Kraft married Myra Hiatt Kraft in 1963. Myra Kraft died in 2011 at the age of 68. The couple had four sons.

REACTION FROM OUR REGION:

Our region is a big part of Patriots country, still enjoying the glow of another Super Bowl victory. So we wondered how local fans felt about Bob Kraft being busted.

"I find it a little disgusting that he's soliciting prostitutes. Certainly, something that people in this world definitely should not be doing. It disrespects women. It shows no respect for women's rights," said Robert Welch of Burlington.

"Personally, does it tarnish his reputation? I mean, yeah. No one's safe from having a bad reputation. He's done some great things, but like, he's rich. This kind of stuff happens. It shouldn't be a precedent. He shouldn't be allowed to do this. But I still kind of look up to him," said one fan from Boston.

"I mean, it's one thing if you want to solicit a prostitute, but to be involved in such a larger sex scandal. No. No good," said Kristen Gerstein of New Jersey.

We’ll have to wait to see if Kraft’s troubles any effect on fan support at Gillette Stadium next season.