Patriots owner Robert Kraft accused of soliciting prostitute

Police in Florida have charged billionaire New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, saying they have videotape of him paying for a sex act inside an illicit massage parlor.

Jupiter police announced the charge against Kraft after a raid Friday. They said the charge came as part of a monthslong sting in the state. They told reporters that Kraft, 77, hasn't been arrested. They said a warrant will be issued and his attorneys will be notified.

Investigators said Kraft was driven to a spa, and a video shows the Patriots owner committing a sex act there.

"The question was, 'Does the video contain Mr. Kraft receiving the alleged act? The answer to that is yes," Jupiter Police Det. Andrew Sharp said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Kraft said they "categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further."

The Patriots won the Super Bowl earlier this month in Atlanta. The team did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The charge comes amid a widespread crackdown on sex trafficking in the area surrounding Palm Beach County. About 200 arrest warrants have been issued in recent days and more are expected.

"We have 25 individuals, additional, that will be charged," Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr said. "These individuals will be charged with soliciting another to commit prostitution. We also have some concerns and some appearances of obvious money laundering in this case... [Kraft] is being charged with the same offenses as the others and that is soliciting another to commit prostitution."

The spa was among the 10 shut down in Orlando, Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast of Florida after a multi-month investigation revealed women were in "sexual servitude," arrest records indicated. Women, many of them from China, lived at the spa and were not allowed to leave, Martin County Sheriff Will Snyder said.

The spa's owner, Hua Zhang, 58, of Winter Garden, was also among those arrested.

Kraft is the founder, chairman and CEO of The Kraft Group, a holding company of his various businesses. He purchased the Patriots in 1994. The team has appeared in nine Super Bowls under his ownership. He was a 23-year New England season ticket holder before buying the team, according to Patriots.com.

He is a native of Brookline, Massachusetts, and attended Columbia University. Kraft then went on to Harvard Business School, where he earned a master's degree in business administration.

Kraft has received numerous accolades and honorary degrees. He was inducted into the Columbia Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012 and the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame in 2016, according to Patriots.com.

Kraft married Myra Hiatt Kraft in 1963. Myra Kraft died in 2011 at the age of 68. The couple had four sons.