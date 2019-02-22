Police: Patriots owner Robert Kraft to be charged with soliciting prostitute in FL

Robert Kraft, the billionaire owner of the New England Patriots, is facing two counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution, according to a report from WPTV.

Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr confirmed he will be arrested and said there is video evidence.

The active warrant is being handled by the state attorney’s office, TC Palm reported.

Kraft is among the 25 people who will be charged by Jupiter Police.

Law enforcement officials said he hasn’t yet been charged with the misdemeanor, but officials will notify his attorneys and issue a warrant.

Authorities said Kraft was driven to a spa, and a video shows the Patriots owner committing a sex act there.

The spa was among the 10 shut down in Orlando, Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast of Florida after a multi-month investigation revealed women were in “sexual servitude,” arrest records indicated.

Women, many of them from China, lived at the spa and were not allowed to leave, Martin County Sheriff Will Snyder said.

The spa’s owner, Hua Zhang, 58, of Winter Garden, was also among those arrested.

Kraft, 77, is the founder, chairman and CEO of The Kraft Group, a holding company of his various businesses.

He purchased the Patriots in 1994. The team has appeared in nine Super Bowls under his ownership.

He was a 23-year New England season ticket holder before buying the team, according to Patriots.com.

He is a native of Brookline, MA, and attended Columbia University. Kraft then went on to Harvard Business School, where he earned a master’s degree in business administration.

Kraft has received numerous accolades and honorary degrees. He was inducted into the Columbia Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012 and the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame in 2016, according to Patriots.com.

Kraft married Myra Hiatt Kraft in 1963. Myra Kraft died in 2011 at the age of 68. The couple had four sons.

