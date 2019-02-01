Patriots super fan makes pizzas

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) All week WCAX viewers have been sending their best "Patriots Pride" pictures. That includes families, pets and everything in between.

One picture in particular caught our attention. It was a celebratory pizza at Angelina's Restaurant in Cambridge after the Patriots won the AFC Championship.

Paul Tamassi invented the pizza as a way to pay tribute to the Patriots. Tamassi say's his niece, Patricia, was a cheerleader for the team and has been a fan for many years.

The super fan says he usually makes it to a game each year with his nephew.

He predicts the Patriots will beat the Rams, 35-10 and says Tom Brady will throw four touchdown passes.

 