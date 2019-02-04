Patriots win Super Bowl

The Patriots are Super Bowl champs, again, beating the Rams 13-3.

For the most part, people on social media were excited about the Patriots win, even some Rams fans saying it was a well played game.

One Ram's fan said, "Congratulations on your win. That's one heck of a quarterback you guys have. Enjoy your win!!"

Another one said that he's still a Rams fan to the end, sighting it's better to have played in the Super Bowl and lost, than to not played at all.

Christine Menard wrote on our Facebook page that there's now a trophy for all of the New England States she writes, "6 Lombardi Trophys! That's one for Massachusetts, one for Maine, one for Vermont, one for Connecticut, one for New Hampshire, and one for Rhode Island."

The Super Bowl half time show had people talking before it even started.

Much of what people were saying was critical of the NFL for choosing Maroon 5. Some thought because Atlanta was hosting the Super Bowl, the league would select an artist who represents the music scene there, which is traditionally rap and hip hop.

The NFL tried to ease tensions with the critics by adding hip hop stars Travis Scott and Big Boi to perform with Adam Levine and Maroon 5.

The show ended with Adam Levine and Maroon 5 doing their hit song "Moves like Jagger."

People on social media are giving the performance mixed reviews.

One person was happy politics were left out of the performance by saying "they kept politics out of it and that made it the best halftime show ever."

Another person said it was the most boring Super Bowl game ever and was thankful Maroon 5 was performing.

The Patriots Super Bowl parade will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Boston.

