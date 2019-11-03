Crews have been working hard to restore power to thousands of Vermonters after Thursday's storm. According to VT Outages, there are a little more than 8,700 outages statewide and about half of those outages are in Windham and Windsor County.

Green Mountain Power sent us this video of its crew in a helicopter, patrolling power lines in Southern and Central Vermont Saturday. They are looking for storm damage that can't be spotted from the ground.

Catching issues after storms can help prevent larger outages.

Green Mountain Power says for people in outlining areas it could take days before power is fully restored.