Patrolling the border

Trump administration policies have sought to stop illegal immigration and target undocumented immigrants living in the U.S.

While most of the attention has been along the Mexican border, these same policies are playing out along the Canadian border.

On the U.S.-Canadian border, agent in charge Richard Ross is on patrol. "We are responsible for detecting and interdicting illicit cross border traffic between the points of entry," Ross said.

He oversees 32 miles of the Swanton sector, and two of those miles include Lake Memphremagog, a hot spot for ice fishing.

Richard Ross: There are a few people on the Canadian side, there are a few people right on the line. That's a common occurrence, that's what we see almost everyday

Reporter Ike Bendavid: Is this ok?

Richard Ross: Yes

Reporter Ike Bendavid: Why?

Richard Ross: They are on the line, they have not crossed. That's where they are set up.

That's the kind of challenge border agents face when Americans and Canadians are living as neighbors, in some places directly across the street from each other.

Richard Ross: All of these houses that we are looking at here are in Canada, so that neighborhood is Canadian.

Reporter Ike Bendavid: It's just off the road.

But most of the border in our region runs through fields and forests, unguarded areas attractive to people looking to smuggle drugs or illegal immigrants into the United States. Border Patrol uses a combination of manpower, cameras and relationships with neighbors to stop illegal crossings.

Richard Ross: Over the last couple years we have had an increase in traffic. Last year sectorwide we caught people from 52 different countries.

Reporter Ike Bendavid: Coming in places just like this?

Richard Ross: Coming in places looking very much like this.

After trending downward for seven straight years to a low of 291 in 2016, the number of people detained by Border Patrol for illegally crossing through the Swanton Sector has soared to over 1,000 last year. Officials point to a change in Canadian immigration policy which has led to an increase in undocumented immigrants -- mostly from Central America -- trying to come through Canada to the United States.

Richard Ross: Anywhere there is an area to exploit, it will be exploited by transnational criminals. Whether it's people or contraband, they are going to attempt to smuggle it in any number of spots along the line here.

Reporter Ike Bendavid: And we are seeing that in 2020?

Richard Ross: Absolutely.

But Border Patrol is not just focused on the border. Agents can range as far as 100 miles south. Together with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, they have the authority to detain people living in the U.S. in violation of immigration laws.

"We're patrolling the border. Some of those roads, there are farms integrated throughout the entirety of the area of responsibility for the Swanton sector," Ross said.

That is a great concern for undocumented migrant farm workers living and working on dairy farms in our region who've told us they live in fear of Border Patrol. Ross says his agents would not be called upon to raid a local farm, but if they encounter someone they suspect to be here illegally, they will do their job.

"We are not obligated to ignore that and we'll deal with that like we would if I caught someone just coming from across the border," Ross said. "We have to determine what the status is and how to proceed in dealing with that individual."

Border Patrol makes it clear that they aren't looking for the undocumented farm workers, but Mexicans do top the list of nationalities intercepted in the Swanton sector last year. That's followed by Romanians, Haitians, Indians, and Guatemalans.

When asked about an increase in mobile checkpoints south of the border, CPB officials say they are nothing new and are just part of a swing in "operational tempo."

