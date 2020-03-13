Paul Smith's College named an official U.S. Biathlon training center

School leaders at Paul Smith's College in New York are thinking about moving classes online as colleges across the country make that decision. But they're also securing partnerships for the future.

The school is becoming an official training center for the U.S. Biathlon.

The team's athletes will have the opportunity to attend classes on campus and train at PSC's new trail network that opened during the winter.

A Biathlon shooting range will be installed this summer.

Under this new partnership biathletes will be eligible to receive a range of athletic scholarships.

In December, USA Nordic named Paul Smith's College its Official East Coast Training Site.