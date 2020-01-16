Paul Smith's College bolsters ESports program

It began in 2016 with half a dozen colleges and universities giving scholarships for students to strap on a headset, grab a mouse and compete in the world of video gaming competitions or ESports. Now, colleges are giving out upwards of $15 million in scholarships and launching new programs.

Paul Smith's College in the Adirondacks is on board too, starting a new ESports lab. The college will also host its first tournament on Saturday the 25th. Single-or-two-player teams will compete for a $100,000 in Paul Smith's College scholarship money.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Matt Bailey, an ESports coach at Paul Smith's, to find out what it's all about.