Remembering wrong-way crash victims

Vermont State Police helped temporarily close down one lane of Interstate 89 Sunday morning.

Families of five teenagers who were killed in a wrong way crash in 2016 held a short memorial honoring the victims.

One lane was temporarily shut down on I-89 southbound between the Williston and Richmond exits.

Flowers have been planted near the the scene of the incident.

Steven Bourgoin faces five counts of murder for the deaths of the teenagers.

A jury is set to be selected starting on Monday. The murder trial is scheduled to begin the first week of May.

Lawyers for Bourgoin are expected to argue that he is not guilty by reason of insanity.

Prosecutors indicated they will counter the insanity claim with testimony from the mother of Bourgoin's child. The state says she has evidence that Bourgoin has used a car as a weapon before.

