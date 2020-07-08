Pay cuts at the University of Vermont spark debate over inequity

Dozens of University of Vermont lecturers and non-tenure-track employees are seeing their hours and salaries cut as part of wide-ranging budge cuts caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Rachael Montesano/Like Awtry/Seven Days

Lecturer contracts permit UVM to set course loads based on anticipated needs, though there is debate over whether the cuts violate the unionized employees' collective bargaining agreement. The university has also eliminated hundreds of temporary positions.

Céline McArthur spoke with Seven Days' Colin Flanders, who wrote about the austerity measures in this week's issue.

