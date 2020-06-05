Pay cuts part of cost-cutting measures at UVM

More cost-cutting measures at the University of Vermont as the school struggles with a big budget hole.

The state's flagship school expects to make $26 million less in tuition this year.

We told you in May that nontenured lecturers will teach less next year, and therefore make 25% less money.

Now, the university says pay cuts are coming for employees who make $45,000 a year or more.

Mandatory furloughs could be imposed and employees will not be paid for unused vacation time when they quit.

Workers over the age of 60 might also qualify for an early retirement package.