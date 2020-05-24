Paying back Dustin Keelty

May is ALS awareness month.

There are currently 40 people in Vermont with ALS who are registered with the ALS Association Northern New England Chapter.

Scott Fleishman introduces us to one of those people who spent so many years paying it forward, the community is now looking to pay him back.

There may not be a more familiar and friendlier face in Milton, then Dustin Keelty.

"If you needed anything in town, Dustin would be the guy to go for it," says Milton Town Manager Don Turner.

Dustin joined the fire department as a cadet in the 1990's, eventually becoming captain. He joined the rescue team and did various jobs for the town including highway supervisor.

"It's a service unlike any other. You're just helping people on their worst day and making a difference," he says.

In 2014, Dustin started to notice weakness in his arms, tremors and twitching. About two and a half years later he was diagnosed with ALS.

"To have a finite diagnosis was pretty tough," says Dustin. "I think it was a lot tougher on others than it was on me."

When we spoke at the end of February, Dustin's arms were practically useless. His wife Karen is his primary caregiver.

"It's him that makes me stay positive," she says.

"The only way to get through it is with a positive attitude. I think it's the difference of how I do and how others do," says Dustin.

Although Dustin had to step back from the physical part of firefighting. He still assists in any way he can, mostly working dispatch, including last year's Halloween storm that severely flooded parts of town.

"It's good for me. Keeps me engaged in the community. As long as I can I will still go," Dustin says.

"His gear is still hanging in the locker and it's going to stay hanging in the locker. As long as I'm chief, that's the way it's going to be," says fire chief Chris Poirier.

Chief Poirier also decided to buy thousands of dollars worth of equipment to thoroughly clean the department's gear. The reason? According to a 2010 study, firefighters are twice as likely to die from ALS.

"Until we know the cause, it's good to take all the precautions necessary," says UVM neurologist Dr. Rup Tandan.

Dr. Rup Tandan says epidemiological studies like that one don't necessarily relay cause and effect, but there could still be a connection that has to do with a person's genes.

"Maybe there's something in the environment that the person or groups of persons are exposed to and then susceptible individuals who cannot deal with that environmental exposure , they come down with the disease," says Dr. Tandan.

Dustin and Karen Keelty took those factors in consideration before allowing their two daughters to join the Milton Fire Department. They are all making preparations for the day he can no longer use his legs.

The fire department is looking to raise money and help build a ramp that will attach to the Keelty's home.

"He's given a lot to the community that we all want to make sure that we can not only help Dustin, but Karen and the two girls, who are as much a part of us as he has been," says Turner.

The Keelty family has had to deal with many difficult transitions over the last few years, but a positive one is Dustin going from man about town to the man that this town is all about.