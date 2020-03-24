Paying your credit card during coronavirus crisis

About 67 million Americans think they will have trouble paying their credit card bills due to the coronavirus. That's according to a new study from WalletHub. InvestigateTV's consumer investigator Rachel DePompa has ways to stay afloat.

Coronavirus is now the top stressor in America, even more than money problems which traditionally top a list like this.

The WalletHub survey found that many Americans have started saving extra, rather than spending.

WalletHub's CEO even says credit card companies should forgive late payments during the pandemic as they have done during major natural disasters in recent years.

There are some things you can do, too:

-Call the company directly and try to negotiate and see if they are offering relief.

-If you have multiple credit cards, now may be the time to consolidate all debt on to one balance transfer card.

-Consolidating into a personal loan may also be an option.

-If you need help, experts say to choose debt management over debt settlement services. Though they sound similar, they are not the same. If you want to lower your credit card burdens without hurting your credit score-- and are not at risk of bankruptcy-- experts say look at a debt management plan.