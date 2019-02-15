Payless closing all US shoe stores

Payless reportedly plans to close thousands of stores in what could be the largest retail liquidation. The move comes less than two years after the retailer filed for bankruptcy.

Patti Pena knew just where to go to find her birthday pumps. She's been shopping at Payless ShoeSource since she was a little girl, but the shoe retailer may not be around much longer. "It makes me sad because I like Payless. You can pay less," Pena said.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the popular footwear chain plans to close more than 2,000 stores when it files for bankruptcy later this month.

Men-Lei Carrington says she loves Payless' shoes. "I bought, I don't know how many shoes from there. I can't believe they are closing," she said.

The shoe retailer emerged from bankruptcy protection 18 months ago with nearly $400 million in unpaid loans. Payless, like so many other brick and mortar stores, are being boxed out as more shoppers turn to online retailers like Amazon.

"Amazon is more convenient -- don't have to go anywhere, so people aren't going to brick and mortar anymore," said Reshmi Basu, editor of Debtwire.

While Payless tries to put its best foot forward financially, shoppers like Pena are walking away with big bargains. "You go somewhere else and pay like $50, $60. I got these for $10.

Sources say Payless will start running going-out-of business sales next week.

Payless was founded in Topeka, Kansas in 1956 and employees 18,000 people globally.

