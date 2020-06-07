Peaceful demonstration aims to create change in Rutland

In Rutland, Black Lives Matter supporters gathered in the Main Street Park for a peaceful Protest on Sunday.

The president of the Rutland NAACP, Tabitha Moore was the first speaker of the afternoon for the protest that was a call to action according to organizers.

Tables were set up for people to register to vote and learn how to become more involved.

After the protest in the park, people marched at Rutland High School, in support of keeping the Black Lives Matter flag up which is set to be taken down soon. It was raised with the agreement that it would fly for 400 days. The 400 days ended in May, and the Rutland City Public Schools Board of Commissioners have not agreed to continue flying it.

