Peacham voters to review child care center proposal

Voters in the town of Peacham will soon decide whether to allow a nonprofit to build a new child care center.

The Caledonian-Record reports the proposal involves either the school district building the center and leasing it to the Peacham Children's Center or the Children's Center building and maintaining the center on land leased from the district.

The proposal says the center will help attract young families to settle in Peacham and "keep property taxes in check."

The building is estimated to cost $450,000, with $185,000 contributed from local fundraising. The center would be energy-efficient and possibly use solar power.

Peacham School Board Vice Chair Jessica Philippe says the center would employ as many town residents as possible.

She says construction would begin in 2020 if approved.

