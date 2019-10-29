Pedestrian-detecting automotive technology not always reliable

Halloween is one of the deadliest days for pedestrian-involved auto accidents. Technology on some modern vehicles can help prevent a crash from happening.

Every year, thousands of pedestrians are killed in car crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Some of today's vehicles have sensors that can detect a pedestrian and automatically stop the car. But a new study found it doesn't always work.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tested 16 new sedans to see if the vehicles could come to a complete stop or at least significantly slow down before reaching a mannequin acting as a pedestrian. Cars from Audi, BMW, Subaru, Mercedes, Nissan, Volvo, Honda, Lexus, Mazda, Tesla and Toyota received an advanced or superior rating. The Chevy Malibu earned the lowest rating of basic. The Ford Fusion, Kia Optima and Hyundai Sonata failed to earn a rating at all.

"This is a first step. There are obviously things that automakers can improve upon in the future," said David Harkey, the president of IIHS.

The testing involved cars driving at 12-37 mph during the day.

A recent study from AAA found sedans were more likely to fail at faster speeds after going around a turn and especially in the dark.

"Most of these systems do not work at night. And if you look at the situations where pedestrians are most vulnerable, it's at night," said Greg Brannon, the director of automotive engineering and industry relations at AAA.

Many vehicles only have the technology as an upgrade option.

"We're trying to push all of the automakers to provide this technology as a standard option on their vehicles," Harkey said.

Safety experts believe as autobraking improves and becomes more widespread, it can save more lives.