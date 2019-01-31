Pedestrian hit by tractor trailer in South Burlington

A man is hospitalized with severe leg injuries after being hit by a tractor trailer in South Burlington Thursday morning.

It happened just after 11:00 a.m. on Shelburne Road near McIntosh Avenue. Police say the pedestrian attempted to cross against the traffic light and was hit by truck.

According to police, one of the first officers on scene applied a tourniquet to the man's leg, preventing what medical staff say could have been serious long-term injury. His current condition was not available.

Although the investigation is ongoing, police say there is no evidence the driver did anything wrong, and that the crosswalk violation contributed to the crash.

