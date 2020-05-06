Pedestrian hit, killed by tanker truck

A pedestrian died after being hit in the road by a tanker truck in New Haven Junction.

It happened Tuesday at 10:45 p.m. on Ethan Allen Highway and Town Hill Rd.

Officers say a man was driving the speed limit when he hit a man in the northbound lane of travel.

That man died on the road and police have not released his name yet.

Police say speed, alcohol and drugs don't appear to be factors in this crash.

This crash is under investigation and anyone with information should contact the Vermont State Police's New Haven Barracks