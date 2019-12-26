Pedestrian hit on Williston Road, police investigate

A man is recovering after being hit by a car on Williston Road in South Burlington.

South Burlington Police say a man was walking when he got hit.

When they arrived, the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was not there, but the police later found that person in Colchester.

Police are not calling it a hit and run right since they're trying to figure out if the driver knew they hit someone.

Police continue to investigate, and ask you to give them a call if you saw anything.