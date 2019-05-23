Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Northfield

Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train in Northfield.

A passenger tells WCAX News it happened at about 10:40 a.m. in Depot Square in downtown Northfield.

Police have not yet released the man's name, but they say he was a local resident in his 50s. Investigators say he was at a pedestrian crossing, but he stumbled and tripped on the tracks. The train was unable to stop in time. The man was thrown 88 feet.

"Trains don't stop on a dime," Northfield Police Chief John Helfant said.

Investigators were still at the scene Thursday afternoon. The southbound Vermonter 55 train was being held and about a dozen passengers were waiting outside. Officials said the train would probably be allowed to continue.