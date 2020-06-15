NH pen pal program forges connections beyond nursing homes

An effort to connect nursing home residents in two neighboring New Hampshire communities during the coronavirus pandemic has ended up fostering friendships across the country.

An activity aide at Sullivan County Health Care in Claremont, came up the idea to match his residents with pen pals at Summercrest Senior Living Community 12 miles away in Newport after the facilities stopped accepting visitors because of the virus. But it has since expanded and letters now pour in from around the country.

