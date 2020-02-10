Pence expresses support for police at NH rally

Vice President Mike Pence has expressed his support for police at a “Cops for Trump" event in New Hampshire that was attended by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte.

Seacoastonline.com reports Pence said Monday the administration will always stand with the men and women of law enforcement.

He said nationwide, violent crime is down and 2018 saw a drop in drug overdose deaths for the first time in years.

